Today, Sunday, May 31, sees patchy rain with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 14°C in Kingsbridge. Clouds linger through the morning, but sunshine might emerge by late day. Breezes stay comfortable, and any rain should remain light. Overall, conditions appear mild despite occasional wet spells.
Tomorrow features moderate rain, with highs approximately 16°C and early lows near 13°C. Occasional downpours are expected, sustaining a damp atmosphere throughout much of the day. Clouds dominate the sky, and brief breaks of daylight might occur. Winds gradually pick up, adding a brisk feel to the afternoon.
Tuesday looks rainy again, with highs roughly 16°C and lows close to 13°C. Showers drift in and out, but some drier moments could punctuate the day. Cloud cover remains steady, and winds gain strength later on. The environment stays mild, though you might notice gustier conditions at times.
Wednesday brings patchy rain, with temperatures about 16°C and overnight levels near 13°C. Skies often stay overcast, though brief brighter spells might peek through. Rain becomes intermittent, occasionally turning heavier before easing off. Gusts are likely stronger, so anticipate a breezy day overall, yet warmth remains comfortable despite the showers.
Thursday maintains unsettled conditions, offering patches of rain with highs around 15°C and lows about 11°C. Intervals of cloudiness dominate, and rainfall could come in short bursts. Winds remain brisk, creating a cooler feel as the day progresses. Occasional breaks might bring a drier window amid the ongoing wet outlook. No storms are expected, remaining fairly calmer overall.
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