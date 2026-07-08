It's a warm start to the day across Kingsbridge and the surrounding countryside, with the sun shining brightly in the sky. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 26°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. The gentle breeze will provide a comfortable accompaniment to your day, making it feel pleasant and relaxed.
As the day wears on, the sun will continue to shine, with the temperature remaining warm into the evening. It's a great opportunity to make the most of the sunny weather and enjoy the outdoors while it lasts.
Overnight, the temperature will dip to a low of around 23°C, but it will still feel mild and comfortable. With the sunny weather expected to continue, it's a great time to plan outdoor activities and make the most of the good weather. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)