Partly cloudy skies hang over Kingsbridge and the surrounding countryside today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the west. The temperature will reach a high of around 23°C, although it may feel more like 19°C due to the cloud cover.
As the day wears on, the partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue, with little chance of rain. This makes it an ideal day to get outdoors and enjoy the scenery, perhaps with a light jacket to keep off the breeze.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth considering an extra layer if you're planning on being out and about. The UV outlook is moderate, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside during the day.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a pleasant day in Kingsbridge, with plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the fresh air. And with little chance of rain, you can plan your day with confidence.