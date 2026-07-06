Warmth and sunshine dominate the scene across Kingsbridge and the surrounding South Devon countryside on this Monday, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the south-west.
As the day unfolds, the morning will bring clear skies and a comfortable temperature, reaching a high of around 25°C by the afternoon, with the gentle breeze ensuring it feels pleasant, rather than overly hot, at about 21°C.
With minimal rain expected, it's an ideal day to get outdoors and enjoy the scenery, perhaps with a light layer for cooler moments, especially in the evening as the temperature eases.
Overnight, the temperature will dip to a low of about 14°C, under clear skies, setting the stage for another pleasant day ahead, with the UV outlook expected to remain favourable, making sun protection a good idea during the peak hours.