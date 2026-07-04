A beautiful sunny day is expected across Kingsbridge and the surrounding area on Saturday, with plenty of warm sunshine and clear skies. The temperature will reach a high of around 24°C, although it may feel a bit cooler, near 18°C, due to the gentle breeze.
The wind will be light, with a gentle breeze blowing from the west, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather. With little chance of rain, it's an ideal opportunity to explore the town and its surroundings without worrying about umbrella or raincoat.
As the day wears on, the sunshine will continue to shine down, with plenty of blue sky on show. It's a great day to take a walk, have a picnic, or simply sit outside and soak up the warm sunshine. The UV levels will be high, so don't forget to pack some sun protection, such as sunscreen and a hat.
As the sun begins to set, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C overnight, so it's worth having a light jacket or sweater to hand for the evening. Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic summer's day in Kingsbridge, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy.