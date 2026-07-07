Warmth and sunshine dominate the scene across Kingsbridge and the surrounding South Devon countryside today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the south-west. As the day unfolds, the temperature will reach a high of around 28°C, feeling more like 23°C due to the gentle breeze, making for a very comfortable day out and about.
The morning starts off sunny, with little chance of rain, and this trend continues into the afternoon. With such a low chance of precipitation, it's an ideal day to enjoy the outdoors, whether that's a walk along the coast or a picnic in one of the many beautiful spots Kingsbridge has to offer.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant night, with minimal chance of rain. It's a great opportunity to take a stroll or enjoy an outdoor dinner, taking advantage of the warm summer evening.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, temperatures will dip to lows about 14°C, but the overall trend remains warm and sunny for the area. Remember to stay hydrated and enjoy the sunshine responsibly, especially during the peak sun hours when UV rays can be strong.