Today, Tuesday, June 30 will be mostly cloudy in Kingsbridge with glimpses of sunshine at times. Patchy rain might appear, but long spells of dryness are expected. Temperatures near 18°C and gentle breezes should keep conditions mild through the afternoon and into the evening. No heavy downpours are forecast.
Tomorrow looks brighter with plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day, though occasional clouds could move in. Temperatures about 20°C create a warm atmosphere, and rain chances seem minimal. Light winds should contribute to a pleasant, dry day overall. Clear skies are likely by the late evening with comfortable conditions overnight.
Thursday brings continuing sunshine and only brief chances of light rain. Temperatures about 21°C will make it feel quite pleasant, accompanied by moderate breezes in the afternoon. Clouds may appear sporadically, but the day should remain mostly bright. Evening hours promise dryness with mild air lingering. No significant weather changes are anticipated overnight.
Friday stays bright with prolonged sunny spells and minimal risk of rain. Temperatures near 20°C should keep it comfortably warm, and gentle winds will accompany the sunshine. Few clouds are expected, guaranteeing plenty of daylight. Late evening likely remains clear, offering calm night-time weather. No showers are forecast after sunset.
This weekend could bring even more sunshine, with Saturday looking particularly bright. Temperatures near 22°C are set to peak in the afternoon, while winds remain light. Clouds look scarce, allowing the sun to shine for most of the day. Overnight conditions should stay dry and generally mild.
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