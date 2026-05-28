Today, Thursday, May 28, in Kingsbridge looks breezy with patchy rain and occasional sunny spells. Temperatures near 18°C could peak by midday, though scattered showers might appear later. Winds stay moderate, so expect a mix of clouds and clear skies throughout the day. Early hours seem calmer with mild conditions.
Tomorrow should offer more sunshine with near 18°C and minimal chance of rain. Skies stay mostly bright, making it a mild day for the local weather forecast. Light winds keep conditions pleasant by mid-afternoon. Brief cloud cover could roll in late, but rainfall remains unlikely.
This weekend begins with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 18°C on Saturday. A dry spell is expected, so sunshine should break through the clouds at intervals. Light breezes accompany the day, maintaining comfortable weather. Morning hours may start cool, but overall conditions look stable with minimal chance of showers.
Higher chances of passing rain appear Sunday, with temperatures settling near 17°C. Some periods of dry weather may emerge, but scattered showers remain possible. Occasional breaks of sunshine could still appear, yet patchy cloud cover persists. Expect a breezy feel at times, potentially making midday slightly cooler than anticipated.
Monday brings a wetter outlook as moderate rain moves in, keeping temperatures near 15°C. Steadier downpours could linger into the afternoon, along with brisk winds. Cloud cover remains extensive for much of the day, making it gloomier. Evening might remain damp, prolonging the soggy trend. Brief lulls may occur, but skies are unlikely to fully clear.
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