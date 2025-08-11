THERE was another bumper entry at Thurlestone Tennis Club with all courts in use for the Bryan Brown mixed doubles tournament, a main event in the holiday programme.
The round robin groups were hotly contested with six group winners and two lucky losers making up the quarter final draw.
Moving onto the semi-finals, Tom Hussey and Alice Keddie beat Matthew & Tina Kleiner Mann by four games to two and Joseph & Sacha Kleiner Mann beat Sam Fletcher and Holly Leonard in an exciting tie break, seven points to five.
In the final, which was a full set, Tom and Alice won the trophy for the second year running by beating Joseph and Sacha, six games to two.
Roddy Hill was on hand to make the presentation, there was a large, appreciative crowd and the evening was rounded off with a hog roast and music with any profit going to the club charity- Kingsbridge Care Hub.
