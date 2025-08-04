A WEEK of racing at the Swim England Summer National Meet has concluded with Kingsbridge qualifier Chloe Morris reaching two national finals, placing fifth on both occasions.
With many of the club’s younger swimmers watching along via YouTube, Chloe’s first event was the 100m Breaststroke. She stormed to a 2-second personal best time and qualified for a final in her very first national level swim.
She then lowered her heat time in the final with another PB to place fifth.
After a two-day break, Chloe returned to the Ponds Forge pool in Sheffield with Head Coach Karen Dorey for the 200m Individual Medley. To the cheers of many back at home, she touched first in her heat - but it was not quite fast enough to reach her second final.
The final day of racing saw Chloe take on the 200m Breaststroke. Chloe is the regional champion in this event but was fortunate to squeeze into the final in 10th place.
She returned in the afternoon and produced a much better final swim, recording a 3-second PB to finish in fifth once more - much higher than her heat ranking.
Chloe joined Kingfishers in 2022 after some time in Quayside Leisure Centre’s swim school. She has made incredible improvements each season thanks to her dedication and effort in training that is admired by so many who train alongside her.
Head Coach Karen - who once swam in a national breaststroke final herself - has guided Chloe towards becoming only the eighth KKSC swimmer to reach national level.
Her next step takes her to Millfield School, the alma mater of Mark Foster and James Guy to name just a couple. KKSC would like to Wish and her family well in Somerset.
Kingfishers are now on a training break until September, getting some much-earned rest before tackling the next exciting swimming season.
