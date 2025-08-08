IVYBRIDGE Town return to league action tomorrow afternoon following an FA Cup outing last weekend.
The Greens crossed paths with fellow Western League side Sidmouth Town and were beaten 3-1 at Buckland Athletic’s Homers Heath ground.
Craig Veal and Louis Spalding scored to give Sidmouth control of the tie with a Cholwe Hachipuka header putting it to bed. Ivybridge hit back through Ryan Smith but this goal in the 73rd minute proved to be nothing more than a consolation.
Joint manager Ben Washam labelled the cup exit as a “disappointing afternoon” and so he will be keen to get back to the bread and butter of league football.
Having won their season opener 7-0 under the new managerial duo, sweeping aside AFC St Austell in style, their second game takes them to Somerset. The Everyone Active Stadium is the location and Clevedon Town are the opponents.
Clevedon have already played four times to date, twice in the league and twice in the cup. They beat the aforementioned Sidmouth as well as Brislington in the former whilst they drew 0-0 away at Kidlington Rovers in the latter, then winning the replay 2-0.
From this quartet of games, they have scored five goals and not conceded a single one so they look set for another strong season. Last year, they finished second in the Western League on 86 points but unfortunately, after dispatching of Buckland in the playoff semi-finals and taking the lead in the final against Brixham AFC, they ultimately came up short against the Fishermen.
Jamie Smith and Nic Steadman will surely be determined to go one step further this time around and so Ivybridge have a tall task ahead of them tomorrow.
Similarly, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police have their second game of the campaign coming up in less than 24 hours, having won the opener.
Matt Hayden’s men were actually the biggest winners in week one thanks to a 6-1 thumping of Cullompton Rangers.
Ben Aldous (2), Reece Somers (2), Kieran Parkin and Saul Vanes were on target at Broadley Lane to get the Bees off to the perfect start under new management.
They are playing in front of their own supporters once again with Crediton United as the visitors this time. United drew 1-1 away at Bridport FC last weekend before sharing the spoils in an eight-goal thriller against Ilfracombe Town on Tuesday evening.
Last term, Stoke won this away fixture 2-0 and it ended 1-1 on home soil and so, with the heightened ambitions for the year ahead, Hayden and co will be confident of taking their tally to six points.
