TEIGNMOUTH & Shaldon were pushed every step of the way by Kingsbridge before coming away with a two-run win.
After Ross Jameson (34) and Harrison Linnitt (23) got T&S away to a 60-run start, skipper Todd Ballman made a rapid 90 towards a final tally of 235 all out.
Kingsbridge skipper James Fletcher tried seven bowlers in an attempt to unsettle the T&S batters. Connor Rothwell (3-35) and Neal Peach (2-22 off 9) were the most effective.
Kingsbridge’s top six all got among the runs on the chase with Alex Browne (45) and Rothwell (43) the primary scorers.
Stands of 66 between James Fletcher (26) and Browne, and one of 71 from Rothwell and Rakesh Gheravada (35no) hinted at a successful run hunt.
Twelve to win from the final over, bowled by Carl Woolnough, was just a few too many for Kingsbridge, who came up short on 233 for five.
Meanwhile, half-centuries from Matt Butterworth and Josh Goodliffe put Cornwood 2nd XI on course for a 91-run win at Brixham that keeps them four points ahead of Ashburton in the C West promotion race.
An opening stand of 66 between skipper Robin Dart (38) and Harry Woolway (37) – broken when Mo Shaikh (3-12) dismissed the Cornwood captain – was the platform for a total of 247 for seven.
Butterworth (54) and Goodliffe (50) added 81 more for the fifth wicket. Ethan Carlisle tonked 25 not out off 11 balls at the end as the Wood added 134 runs in the last 15 overs.
Lee Upham (2-28) was Brixham’s only other multiple wicket taker apart from Shaikh.
Brixham were all out for 156 in reply. Woolway (4-30) did most of the damage, aided and abetted by the Caunter brothers: Josiah (2-33) and Jacob (2-20).
Woolway achieved something no other bowler has done this season: he dismissed dangerman Shaikh for a duck.
Brixham got to 56 for one thanks to openers Tim Robinson (21) and Dalton Sanders (28). Woolway largely reduced them to 61 for six before Ethan Black (47) and Lee Upham (22) stopped the slide.
Said Dart: “Despite a little wobble after the fast start, we set ourselves up with a perfect platform for our middle order to go a play with freedom in the last 15.
“We stood up early with the ball and took vital wickets. Harry Woolway getting Shaikh for nothing was fantastic considering he has been scoring runs for fun this year.
“Brixham’s tail made us work for the 20 points, but we got there.”
CORNWOOD 3rd XI were also in action and they remain second behind runaway E West leaders Abbotskerswell 2nd XI thanks to a four-wicket win over bottom side Dartington & Totnes.
There were more extras (37) than any individual scored with a bat in his hand for D&T in their 45-over tally of 173 for nine. Stuart Featham (26) was the only batter to pass 20.
Cornwood shared the wickets around with three for Charlie Carwadine (3-20) and two each for Josh Cumberland and Adam Whiting.
Cornwood started hesitantly – they were 34 for three – but got back on course thanks to a stand of 74 between Ayaan Chatterjee (43) and Noah Carlisle.
Carlisle went on to make 61. Back-up from Josh Whiting (29) and Evie Privett (14no) had victory in the bag with four overs to go.
