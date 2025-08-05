Richard Willman came in with excitement about the prospect of his new irons. However, sadly, they were still being custom-built for him, so instead, we set him up with a new driver to try. 39 points later, and the new driver is on order to go with the irons. I'm looking forward to seeing the next score in the 40+ range. Colin Barnard did try some new irons though and with 41 points, they’ve made themselves cheaper immediately.