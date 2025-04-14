SALCOMBE Tennis Club’s annual Easter Bonnet tennis tournament once again saw a fine display of creative headgear and an excellent standard of tennis.
Each competitor played a total of 28 games and had the chance of a bonus point on each round. The participants were close in standard to their opponents which made for good rallies.
Caroline Evans and Bridget Lafferty won their respective groups with Caroline reaching the overall top score.
Local estate agent Harriet George had kindly donated the prizes and Chris Coles, club chairman, commented how important it is for the club to have the support of local business. Times are challenging for both clubs and businesses so we all need to support each other … game, set and match.
Salcombe Tennis Club begins its new membership year at the end of this month. Anyone interested in joining please contact David Attwood, membership secretary, on <[email protected]>.