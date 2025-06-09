BELGRAVE Harrier and Team GB athlete Henry Hart stunned onlookers and race veterans alike at the Dartmoor Discovery on Saturday, June 7, as he smashed the course record by more than 10 minutes.
Charging across the moor in heavy thunderstorms, Henry finished in an astounding time of 3:18:53, obliterating the previous course record of 3:29:24. This had stood since 2014 when it was set by John Ward, of Bideford AC.
Race Director Liz Barnett said: “Congratulations to Henry. Winning the DD is an incredible achievement, whatever the time – especially when the weather closes in.
“But setting a new course record by such a wide margin in torrential rain is unprecedented. It’s clear that the unique challenges of the DD continue to attract top national talent.”
Elizabeth Barry-Bradshaw of CLC Striders, sailed through the challenging conditions to win the ladies’ trophy, in a time of 4:22:04. Last year’s men’s winner, Joshua Hasson, was second overall, finishing in 3:31:57. Exeter Harrier Steve Adams came third, clocking 3:59:31 and bagging a new MV50 course record in the process.
Teignbridge Trotter Helen Anthony, a former DD ladies’ winner, was second lady, finishing in 4:32:02, which also earned her victory in the FV45 category. Kirsty Prowse, of the DSFRS Running Club, was third, in a time of 4:44:16.
Topping off a record-breaking day, 100 Marathon Club runner Nuala Smyth posted a new FV60 course record of 05:06:11, slicing an incredible 22 minutes off the previous record.
This year’s DD was also a special event for two runners in particular. When Plymouth Falconer Neil Williams crossed the finish line on Saturday, he was completing his 500th marathon. Meanwhile, Teignbridge Trotter Derek Skinner used the occasion to chalk up his 100th marathon.
Barnett added, “Congratulations to Neil and Derek. We’re so thrilled that they chose our event to mark their very special running landmarks.”
The DD, which starts and finishes in Princetown, is organised by leading South West running club the Teignbridge Trotters. Renowned for breathtaking views, equally breathtaking hills and weather that always surprises, the DD is the UK’s longest single-lap road race. This year, 172 finishers crossed the line, out of a starting line-up of 185 runners.
This year’s triumphant team was the Teignbridge Trotters, claiming the men’s trophy for the 13th time and the ladies’ crown for the 4th time. The Trotter men were Kris Ward (4:36:59), Oliver Reynolds (4:44:32) and Adam Johnstone (4:51:30). Helen Anthony led the Trotter ladies home, ably supported by Freya Morrissey (5:14:25) and Mandy Wheeler (5:17:40 and FV50 winner).
Also running for the Trotters were: Jason Trevenen (5:09:26), Roger Hayes (5:14:24), Andy Gillson (5:28:28), Andrew Rattlidge (5:32:32), Joanna Randall (5:33:05), Allen Taylor (5:38:54), Lucy Evans (5:40:52), Kate Williamson (5:45:04), Ewan Walton (5:48:57), Neil Rutley (5:54:49), Kathryn Steemson (6:05:48), Derek Skinner (6:24:46), Paul Sharples (6:24:47 and MV65 winner), Sharon Sharples (6:30:06), Adam Doherty (6:39:06), Chris Andrews (6:42:51), Roger Moss (6:43:58) and Eamon Crowe (6:45:00).
Behind the scenes, the Teignbridge Trotters brought together an experienced and enthusiastic team to ensure the event was conducted safely and smoothly.
Divine Sound and a2e Medical Services supplied public address and first aid services. This year’s sponsors were Sibelco, the Ilsington Country House Hotel, M I Plant and Apex Scaffolding.
