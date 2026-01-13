THE second weekend of post-Christmas South Devon Football League action has been and gone with Totnes & Dartington’s trip to Kingsteignton Athletic in the Premier Division amongst the headlines.
Jakeb Heywood-Cann and Ryan Tovagliari netted for the Rams as they beat T&D 2-1 on home soil. Harrison Hardy was on target for the visitors who remain ahead of rock-bottom Buckfastleigh Rangers on goal difference alone.
East Allington United meanwhile are doing well in third and they administered a rare defeat to league leaders Plymouth True Blues, Scott McRoy and Finley Bullen (2) scoring the goals in their 3-0 victory at Poole Lane.
In Division One, Beesands Rovers returned to the South Hams with all three points as they won 3-2 at Brixham Town. They move ahead of Brixham and into third as a result, tied on 19 points with the pair in front of them.
Facal Benaziza, Sam Bruckner and Sam Quick were on target for East Allington 2nd XI as the Pirates shared the spoils away to Drake FC in Division Two.
Signal Box Oak Villa are the team to beat in that division and they continued their march at the summit, cruising to a 9-1 win away at Upton Athletic, compounding the misery of the bottom side in the process.
Broadhempston United’s woes in Division Four were extended by a 4-2 loss at the hands of Paignton Villa 3rd XI.
Onto the cup action and it was a mixed bag for the local crew.
Stoke Gabriel TP 2nd XI exited the A&S Paving Intermediate Cup after losing 5-1 at Alphington 3rd XI and whilst Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI are out of the Fred Hewings Cup, their 1st XI beat South Brent after extra-time in the Herald Cup.
Finally, Galmpton United won 4-1 at Buckland Athletic 2nd XI and Ivybridge Town 2nd XI won the all-South Hams tie with Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 7-0, both in the Herald Cup.
