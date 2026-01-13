COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Kingsbridge RFC 31 Penryn RFC 12
KINGSBRIDGE RFC avenged an early-season defeat as they comfortably beat Penryn at High House, 31-12, on a poignant day for all involved with the club.
Notching up their fifth consecutive win, they produced an outstanding first-half performance but will not be happy with their second half. From such a dominant position they really should have gone on to win by a larger margin.
Kings were in total control of the opening period and would have been in front in the first couple of minutes as slick passing saw Ethan Dalton over, but the try was disallowed, the referee dubiously adjudging the ball hadn’t been grounded properly.
With their front row a wonderful mix of youth and experience, with Stu Winzer, Oliver Shute and Toby Redwood so dominant, Kings were on the attack again.
A charge down and pick up by George Banfield created the first try for Stu Harris. Banfield converting. Dalton was soon back in the game after chasing down a Banfield kick and robbing Penryn’s full back, racing through to score. Banfield again converting.
Quick thinking from Harris saw him tap and go from a penalty and feed Dalton, who ran in again only to be called back as the referee had given the wrong call and play was taken back for a Penryn penalty.
It didn’t take long for Kings to be back on the scoreboard as Harris was once again on hand to make Penryn pay for a dropped pass as he gathered and ran in for his second try. Banfield adding the extra. Kings’ performance started to drop off for a period, and they were guilty of giving away far too many penalties, five in as many minutes.
From a resulting lineout Penryn peeled away to score. Galvanised Kings came back with a fabulous try, Jack Winzer making good ground, the ball quickly through the backs and a wonderfully timed pass by Baldry put Dalton over for his second, leaving the halftime score 21-7.
Kings, making use of their bench, made a couple of substitutions at half time with Captain Rich and the hard-working Jack Winzer taking a break. Not that this stopped Kings continuing to attack.
A dazzling break by Joe Banfield saw him nearly score only to be hauled down close to the line, but the emerging talent that is Ethan Dalton was on hand to pick up and score his second hattrick in consecutive games.
Presumably thinking they had done enough, Kings retreated into their shells and didn’t trouble the scorers again.
Despite their quality play in the first half, they continued to hurt themselves by giving away too many penalties in the second, allowing Penryn to score again before the final whistle. Final score 31-12.
This triumph has Kingsbridge RFC sitting third in the Counties One Western West with the duo ahead of them, Wiveliscombe and Paignton, in their sights. Penryn meanwhile continue to bring up the rear.
Next up for Kings is a trip to 11th-placed Saltash RFC.
