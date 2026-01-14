BIM Pepple’s injury-time strike secured a dramatic 4-3 victory for Plymouth Argyle over Bristol Rovers, sending the Pilgrims into the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy.
The decisive goal, Pepple’s fifth of the season, deflected in off Ronan Curtis’ cross in the fourth minute of added time at the Memorial Stadium, bringing an end to a see-saw contest.
The game exploded into life from the outset, with Caleb Watts giving Argyle an early lead after just two minutes. Bristol Rovers responded quickly, however, and strikes from Shaq Forde and Fabrizio Cavegn put the Gas ahead by half-time.
Argyle came out strongly in the second half. A quick double from Brendan Galloway and Lorent Tolaj swung the momentum back in their favour, only for Luke Thomas to restore parity for the hosts shortly after the hour mark. With the match appearing destined for penalties, Pepple delivered the final, dramatic twist, sending Argyle into the last eight.
The victory marks another step forward in Argyle’s recent Vertu Trophy form. Three seasons after reaching the Wembley final, where they were heavily beaten 4-0 by Bolton Wanderers, the club now has the chance to challenge for the trophy again.
First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell highlighted the importance of the competition in helping Argyle develop a winning habit.
“It is big,” Nancekivell said. “Some of us who experienced it last time are desperate to get back there and put right the wrongs from that afternoon. It did leave a sour taste on what should have been a fantastic day for the football club. We have got to get through the next round first, but it’s a tournament we take very seriously and it can add a lot to your season.”
Argyle’s recent form reflects this momentum. They have won five and drawn two of their last eight games in all competitions.
Nancekivell added: “Winning games of football becomes a habit. We are on a good little run now, unbeaten in a few games, and we’ve got a knack of winning, which is really important. The more games we can win, the better it is for the squad.”
The win was not without controversy, however, as head coach Tom Cleverley saw red. The Pilgrims boss - who is set for a third touchline ban this season - was shown two yellow cards in quick succession by referee Alex Chilowicz just before half-time.
The first came after comments following a reversed free-kick decision, and the second for further protestations. Cleverley was sent to the stands and watched the remainder of the match via a feed in the changing rooms.
Nancekivell defended Cleverley, saying: “The gaffer’s passion shows his desire for this football club to be successful. I thought the first yellow was harsh, and I’m not sure about the second – it all looked very harsh to me.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.