COUNTIES THREE DEVON SOUTH & WEST
Salcombe RFC 21 Plymouth Argaum 22
SALCOMBE RFC took the lead with what was thought to be the last play of the game only for Plymouth Arguam to score under the posts and take the win in a dramatic affair.
The attached picture is the ecstasy before the agony of Salcombe's final and what they thought was the winning try.
Salcombe were out for retribution this weekend, anticipating a bruising return fixture after their defeat to Plymouth Arguam earlier in the season. The match carried extra significance, not only for the Salcombe squad but also for the many supporters in attendance and to the Tooke family, with the afternoon beginning with a moving minute’s applause in memory of Seb.
The opening moments were dramatic, as what must be one of the quickest tries in league history set the tone.
From the kick-off, a handling error was ruthlessly capitalised on by Arguam, leaving Salcombe trailing 7–0 almost immediately.
That early setback proved the wake-up call the home side needed. Regrouping well, Salcombe’s defence began to fire, with dominant tackles and aggressive line speed keeping the powerful Arguam forwards at bay.
Despite sustained pressure, the visitors were limited to a single penalty, and by half-time Arguam held a 10–0 advantage.
The second half belonged, for a time, to Salcombe, and in particular to young Tom Langley, who looked as though someone had slipped him some extra Haribo at the break.
Time and again he cut through the Arguam back line with pace and precision, completing a superb hat-trick that swung the momentum firmly in Salcombe’s favour and brought the home crowd to life.
However, it was not to be Salcombe’s day. In a tense and dramatic finale, Plymouth Arguam struck with a converted try in the dying minutes to edge ahead by a single point, sealing a 22–21 victory at the final whistle.
