Wiveliscombe RFC 31 Kingsbridge 14
KINGSBRIDGE RFC men’s 1st XV deserved more from this trip to Wiveliscombe but still fell to another loss away from home, reports Martin Newman.
Playing at Wiveliscombe in what should have been a home fixture after Kingsbridge were punished for having been unable to honour the original away fixture they fell to a 31-14 defeat.
Travelling short of first-team regulars once again, many stepped up to the challenge all the same and showed strong signs of improvement.
The first half didn’t start well for Kings as an early scrum saw them pushed back and the Wiveliscombe backs eased their way over for a converted try.
Playing down the slope, Wiveliscombe were constantly attacking, although Kings managed to break out a couple of times through the promising Jack Jones. One such attack resulted in Gareth Coombes nearly escaping the home side’s defence, after which a little melee broke out. Kings were adjudged to be at fault and were unluckily reduced to fourteen.
Wiveliscombe took full advantage and scored two further tires. A clever kick-through from the home side’s flyhalf saw them touch down for their bonus point try.
It was then Wiveliscombe’s turn to be reduced to fourteen and Kings made them pay immediately. They drove on after the penalty and once again it was Henry Rich on hand to score. Sam Jones converted to leave the halftime score 26-7.
A poor kick-off left Kings under needless pressure from the off but with the slope in their favour, they were able to gain a foothold in the game, only to concede against the run of play.
Continuing to battle, Dan Jarvis touched down for Kings with Sam Jones converting but there was no further joy in the hunt for a losing bonus point.
All the same, it was a far improved performance in which Kings showed guts and glimpses of a brighter future.