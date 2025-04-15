KINGBRIDGE stunned the much-fancied Plymstock Oaks 41-31 in the first round of the Papa Johns Cup, that they had so gloriously won the year before.
This success was helped by having together a very strong squad for the first time in a while with Toby Baldry the only one missing.
The first half started with a bang for Kings as their initial pressure paid off, George Banfield getting back to his best after such a long injury, raced through to score. Things got even better as scrum-half Max Ferguson broke from the scrum to score under the posts. Newman converting.
A shocked Oaks responded through a drop goal. They then began to peg Kings back and in full flow, crossed for a pair of tries of their own.
Kings hit back with Tom Winzer scoring off the end of a clever lineout, Newman converting again.
Kings started the second half as they did the first, Dan Jarvis carrying well and getting them on the scoreboard again. Newman added the extras.
Then came the try of the match as the Winzer brothers combined to score a fabulous try. The returning Jack broke clear and passed on to Tom with the pair exchanging the ball again. Kings will be glad to have Jack back, they have missed his all-round power game.
Oaks tried desperately to get back into the game but were pushed back time and time again. As defence turned into attack, Jarvis added another.
Kings coughed up a couple of penalties and were further undone as Oaks scored another converted try. Back came Kings in attack and were looking likely to score but the final pass was intercepted by Oaks who ran almost the length of the field to score, leaving the score 38-31and Kings needlessly having a nervous last 5 minutes.
However, those fears were put to rest as Newman converted a penalty, leaving Oaks needing to score twice. Final score 41-31.