Withycombe Ladies 27 - 50 Kingsbridge Ladies
KINGSBRIDGE women made the trip to Withycombe with a full squad for the final league fixture of their first year in the National Leagues.
With unexpectedly greater numbers than their hosts, Kingsbridge selection guru, Steve Shute, was left scratching his head, trying to work out how best to crowbar so many players into so few positions.
Both sides started strongly with the Withy number 10 making great strides with a deft step and strong carry. The deadlock was broken with a thunderous tackle from Charlotte Budgen. The ball spilled to a grateful Sam Hopkins whose reliable hands found a racing Maddie Grant to open the scoring.
Withy came back stronger, with well-drilled moves keeping the visitors pinned back. A tectonic tackle from rising star Lauren Jeffery drew gasps of admiration and awe from both sets of supporters.
Withy somehow scrambled the ball away and looked to be in for a certain try before skipper Hayley Hopkins saved it with a trademark tackle. Withycombe were not to be denied though and their pressure told and they scored to level proceedings.
Katie Wreyford shone again at 9, playing with a lightness of foot and determination to tackle that is a great compliment for the KRFC Junior coaches. Her break and the Withy attempted clearance saw the ball fall to Hayley who chipped, chased and scored for yet another amazing try this season.
Lauren’s sister Sami took to the pitch and made an instant impression with a brilliant steal. Withy however worked the ball back and seemed set to score again before Maddie somehow managed to both tackle and hold up the ball, a skill she has made her own in the league this season.
The player of the first half though was undoubtedly Budgen. Her industry was rewarded with a brilliant try, picking an excellent line and then racing to the line for another popular score. With the score at 12-24 at half-time, Kingsbridge were obliged to rotate their players and structure was lost, before Wreyford scored a fine individual try with a tackle, a jackal and a scorcher of a score.
Lucy Harris showed she was not one to get into a flap and, in spite of the wobbly structure managed to get very good, quick ball to Grant who scored from a lovely inside ball. Withy came back with some strong scores before Budgen again made ground with a cheeky fend and a try under the posts.
Sophia King moved to nine and showed what an emerging talent she is with a strong display of determination and speed of thought. She was just denied a try but had the presence of mind to work the ball back for a grateful Hannah Gale who duly scored the final try of the game, leaving the game at 27-50.
This has been a season of great learning and development. Sitting fourth in the table is no mean feat and the gap to the top three is definitely closing. Well done to each and every one of this growing, supportive squad – you are doing the club proud!
Although the league action is over for Kingsbridge this season, there is one final game, the Amazon Good Friday match which promises to celebrate women’s sport. Get along to High House for a great day, kick off at 2pm.