KINGSBRIDGE RFC failed to break their unwanted losing away streak with a 26-17 defeat at Barnstaple.
Despite the result, they should take great encouragement from the last twenty minutes of the game, when they played the best rugby of the match, just failing to earn both a losing and bonus try point as they camped out on the home side’s try line.
Barnstaple started the stronger of the two sides and were first on the score sheet through a catch and drive, following on from one of the early penalties.
Kings responded well as Sam Jones initially made a fine break and after a series of carries was on hand to finish off with Kings’ first try. Conversion missed. Barnstaple were now in the ascendancy as Kings kept giving up territory after a series of penalties.
A fine line by Barnstaple 12 saw him slice through almost untouched to increase their lead. This was followed soon after. Kings, reduced to fourteen after their first yellow card, were punished with a converted try.
Kings responded well and after a couple of thwarted attacks, they were rewarded. A clever kick by Newman was gathered by Buckle who shipped the ball to Harris running clear to touch down. Newman was unlucky with the conversion as the ball hit the post to leave the halftime score 21-10.
Barnstaple were on the score sheet again when Kings were down to fourteen men after their second yellow card. Taking immediate advantage, they forced their way over but missed with the conversion.
Galvanised Kings started to produce some of their best rugby and only a couple of dubious penalties against them stopped them from scoring. However, they kept coming at Barnstaple and finally Joe Banfield was over, with Jones converting, although a fourth score evaded them.
If only they had managed to play earlier as they did for the last twenty minutes, a very different result would have been on the cards.