IN the final game of the season, Ivybridge Colts travelled to Barnstaple to play Newton Abbot in the Colts Devon Cup Final, writes Lizzie Summerfield.
The respective teams had finished in the top two places in the League, and faced each other in the County Cup Final. The season commenced in the autumn and started with 24 clubs and 480-plus players playing from across Devon.
With both teams at full strength, including players from the County representative squad, this was a fiercely contested final. The first 20 minutes saw Ivy constantly defending on a heavy pitch, before Slater converted a penalty, putting Ivy ahead by three points at half time. Bridge then scored again with Slater scoring a try and conversion.
Newton determined to get their hands on trophy then came back with two tries and one conversion, leading 12-10 with five minutes to go.
With the tension building Slater missed a penalty which would have put Ivybridge back on top. But Ivy never gave up and becoming increasingly competitive, and focused on getting over the line. Putting Newton under pressure, Ivy scored in the final minutes of the game. Hicks, putting Ivy into the lead by 15-12 points.
Newton restarted but with a matter of seconds left on the clock Ivy defended the ball before Slater secured victory by kicking the ball into touch as the whistle was blown.
This was is one of the closest finals in recent years. With Ivy winning the trophy for a second consecutive year, this was an historic victory.
Final results:
DEVON CUP FINAL WINNERS – IVYBRIDGE 15, NEWTON ABBOT 12.