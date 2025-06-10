In Yawl 175, John Meadowcroft was persuaded by crew, Simon Dawes to join the fray in his shiny new boat. A cautious start soon gave way to a confident climb, as they swept past Y171 on the first beat and got stuck into the fleet chase. They kept it tidy (and more importantly upright), finishing without any breakages, which—given the conditions—counts as a major win and landed them in third.