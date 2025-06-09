POURING rain was one of the few winners over the weekend as it put paid to the majority of Tolchards Devon Cricket League fixtures.
Only a handful of clashes were able to survive the wet conditions with some of these having to be shortened affairs as well.
Plymouth vs Bradninch & Kentisbeare (Premier Division), Plymstock vs Clyst St. George (B Division), Paignton vs 2nd XI vs Plymstock 2nd XI (C Division West), Kingsbridge 2nd XI vs Lewdown (F Division West), Plymouth 3rd XI vs Chagford 2nd XI (G Division West), Plymstock 3rd vs Plympton 3rd XI (G Division West) and Ipplepen 4th XI vs Stoke Gabriel 3rd XI (H Division West) were the only relevant matchups to take place.
Bovey Tracey’s home game against Tavistock in the A Division promised to be one to keep an eye one but as the picture shows, the covers stayed on all afternoon at The Recreation Ground.
This typical British summer weather has been the first hiccup after five weeks of smooth-sailing cricket, so let’s look at how the tables are shaping up.
Bradninch were out in front in the Premier Division with all 100 points available to their name so for Plymouth to not only beat them but also to hold them to just four league points is quite the outcome.
Paignton, despite not playing, have moved up the standings and taken top spot thanks to the default eight points they received. All other teams that had games curtailed by the rain picked up eight points as well.
Tavistock continue to boast a healthy lead at the A Division summit, 25, 30 and 31 points ahead of Hatherleigh, Bovey and Thorverton respectively.
The same goes for Plymstock in B Division, with the likes of Budleigh Salterton and Ivybridge needing to play catchup already.
