COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Wiveliscombe 43 Kingsbridge RFC 28
KINGSBRIDGE RFC 1st XV can walk away with their heads held high as they gave runaway league leaders Wiveliscombe a fright in a tough game, before eventually falling to a 43-28 defeat.
Travelling with such a young side, expectations weren’t too high but what a fright they gave the home side, only falling away in the last 10 minutes.
Dominating the first half, Kings showed why they have racked up seven consecutive victories. Playing on the front foot and some quality backline touches, they took an eleven-point lead into the break.
Wiveliscombe came back strongly in the second half though, they played to their strengths and their pack started to gain dominance. This allowed the home side’s quality fly half to use the slope to keep Kings back in their own half, needing to defend their line for long periods.
Playing downhill in the first half, Kings were soon into their stride after a wonderful clear out by Toby Redwood, which saw quick ball out to the backs.
A clean break by Toby Baldry took him clear, and a well-timed pass to Ethan Dalton saw the young winger speed over for the first points of the game with flay half George Banfield converting.
Wiveliscombe responded almost immediately when a finely judged penalty took them close to the Kings line and, from the ensuing lineout, they caught and drove over to score.
Back came Kings after a good kick-and-chase forced the Wiveliscombe full back to carry over.
Keeping the pressure on, Kings were awarded a penalty, and a couple of drives took them over, with George Banfield scoring and adding the extra points.
Wiveliscombe responded with a finely judged kick, well caught by their winger to touch down.
Kings responded again, knowing they had to try to get as big a lead as possible to take into the second half, and that Wiveliscombe would come back strongly with the slope and wind in their favour. The lead came after Dalton charged down Wiveliscombe’s attempted clearance.
Kings pounced, secured the turnover and a quick ball found Baldry, who raced over to extend Kings lead. Banfield converting wonderfully from the touchline to leave the halftime score 10-21.
The visitors started the second half full of drive with Jack Winzer having an outstanding game, always on hand to take the ball on and strong in defence.
Soon Wiveliscombe showed why they are so difficult to beat at home. Playing the slope superbly, they were soon camped on the Kings line.
With their scrum now beginning to dominate the tight, it was no surprise when they pushed Kings back over their line to score.
Kings responded with a wonderful try after another good run from Dalton, and classy interplay in the backs saw Baldry over for his second of the afternoon and secure a try bonus point. Banfield converting, making it four from four.
Wiveliscombe began to exert real pressure on a tiring Kings side, understandable, given the heaviness of the pitch. They scored three more tries in quick succession as their pack took hold of the game to take a 36-28 lead.
To rub salt into Kings wounds, they finished with yet another try that flattered the final score, although Kings could feel hard done by as the referee missed an obvious knock on in the build-up.
Overall, a strong performance from Joel Caddy’s young side who should take heart from this gutsy showing.
