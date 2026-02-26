SEVEN gymnasts from Kingsbridge Gym Club travelled to Newton Abbot on Sunday, February 22, to complete the National development plan grades.
This is a gymnastics exam that features bars, beam, floor, vault and range and conditioning, with different levels for different age groups. Preparation grades for younger gymnasts and development grades for older gymnasts.
The combined scores from each piece are then given as the overall result, the lowest being a working toward result and the highest being a working beyond result.
In the first round, Luna Browne completed the Development One grade with a working at result, Elsie Stafford completed the Development Two grade with a working at result and finally, Isabel Wood and Louisa Wood completed the Development Three grade with both of them achieving a working above result.
Onto the second round and Chloe Pike, Alice Thompson-Yates and Olivia Winterburn took the Preparation One grade with all of them achieving a working above result!
Some highlights from the competition included Louisa second place on bars and beam, Isabel second on floor and third place for Alice for range and conditioning.
Everyone at the club is really proud of the girls, for some of them this was their first ever grade or first ever time competing new skills and for Elsie in particular, her first time back out in a competition setting after a year out from injury.
This is also the first time the girls went out in their new club kit. Thanks to Tally Ho for their sponsorship for our new tracksuits. A special thanks to our Judge Jade for judging at the event.
They have a busy year ahead with competitions, there are lots of new skill upgrades to come. Well done girls and keep up the good work!
Pictured, from left to right: Elsie, Alice, Chloe, Olivia, Isabel and Louisa.
