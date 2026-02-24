THURLESTONE men were very lucky with the weather on Sunday, February 22, as the rain stayed away and the sun shone.
It was a Texas three-ball scramble and they had to carry their clubs as trolleys were not allowed on the course.
The winners were the team of George Inch, Daniel Laniewski, Dean Lowden with a score of 63. In second place were James Mitchell, Kevin Rogers, James Toogood with 64 and third were Bruce Brooker, Jacob Brooker, Tony Paul, behind by countback alone.
There were seven birdies scored mainly on the sixth and 17th holes.
The juniors weren’t as fortunate though as their stableford competition on Saturday had to be abandoned on the 8th hole because a thick fog came down and it was impossible to continue.
The seven competitors came in for a hot drink and some food instead. Photo shows some of the Thurlestone juniors in their team kit.
DARTMOUTH
The ladies finally managed to get out onto the golf course - the first dry Tuesday since December.
Overnight frost meant a back nine start so, with trolleys needing to keep to the paths, the decision was made to have a shortened competition using holes that reduced the need to go up and down slopes.
Scoring was abandoned in favour of enjoyment so the day finished with smiles and a great sense of relief that clubs had finally been swung.
The rain returned the following day causing the cancellation of the midweek competitions.
The weekend weather was miserable - low cloud and the kind of drizzle that seeps down necks and into pockets - but with two previous rounds of the Winter League having had to be cancelled and course conditions playable, there was no excuse for golf not to go ahead.
It’s a pairs better ball so full marks to Jack Kirby and Roger Mawson who, in spite of the less than favourable weather, played alone as their partners were unavailable. For others, the team dynamic was demonstrated in many ways.
For Keith Sexton and Richie Ogle, it was complementing each other perfectly with both scoring on nine holes each but for other team, there was much discussion of one partner carrying the other for all or part of the game.
In the clubhouse, there were generous acknowledgements by those who felt they had been carried. which weren’t contradicted by those doing the carrying!
1st: Edd Mitchell & Matt Young 38 pts on countback from
2nd: Dave Brooking & Clive Meredith 38 pts
3rd: Keith Sexton & Richie Ogle 37 pts
Saturday’s top three also form the top three of the overall standings but with Dave and Clive swapping places with Keith and Richie:
1st: Edd Mitchell & Matt Young 123 pts on countback from
2nd: Keith Sexton & Richie Ogle 123 pts
3rd: Dave Brooking & Clive Meredith 115 pts
The final round of the league stage will take place on March 14, weather permitting.
Players in the Mixed Stableford running alongside the Winter League had less incentive to keep their game going - it was a non-qualifier and the drizzle seemed to be finding its way through the various waterproof layers.
The back nine proved to be a particular challenge and nobody managed to score after the twelfth hole. Nigel Osborne had 16 points and Rob Isaacs-Berry 15.
Best wishes from everyone at Dartmouth to Malcolm Barrett following his accident this week and huge thanks to the Devon Air Ambulance and the paramedics who came to assist.
