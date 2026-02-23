STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police were scheduled to visit Axminster Town on Saturday, February 21, only for the inclement weather to derail their plans once more.
The Bees have only played thrice so far in 2026 with all three of these outings coming in January- they last took to the field at Honiton Town when they won 2-1 over a month ago.
Newton Abbot Spurs and Teignmouth AFC also had their games called off whilst four fixtures did go ahead.
Bovey Tracey AFC surrendered their unbeaten league record in a clash for the ages, losing 7-6 at home to now leaders Bridport FC.
Torrington AFC and Ilminster Town both also won by a single goal, beating Crediton Town and Honiton Town respectively. Lastly, Cullompton Rangers hammered Okehampton Argyle 9-0 at Adopstar Park.
Next up for Stoke, should it go ahead, is a visit to Bishops Lydeard on Saturday, February 28.
