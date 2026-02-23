NOT for the first time in 2026, the majority of fixtures in the South Devon Football League were called off on Saturday, February 21, as a result of the weather.
Only seven games went ahead this time around, two in cup competitions and five league meetings.
Premier Division leaders The Windmill were beaten for just the second time in 2025/26, leading 1-0 at the break before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Ilsington Villa.
Meanwhile, Totnes & Dartington continue to bring up the rear, their latest loss a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Newton Abbot Spurs.
Dev Webb notched a hat-trick at The Rec, Aiden Blackie scored a brace and Jack Upsher was also on target for Spurs, who are now up to fifth.
The solitary Division One affair saw Barton Athletic win 6-2 at home against Bovey Tracey 2nd XI, taking them up to fourth and extending the gap between themselves and the Moorlanders to four points.
A South Hams duo went on the road in Division Two with differing outcomes. East Allington United 2nd XI won 4-0 at Newton Rovers thanks to goals from Aidan Corcoran, Robert Hutchings and Sam Quick, whilst Billy Bright’s brace wasn’t enough for Harbertonford who fell to a 4-3 defeat at Coach Road against Paignton Saints 2nd XI.
In the Herald Cup, Kingsteignton Athletic were beaten 2-1 on home soil by East Allington and Lakeside Athletic also booked their spot in the next round after winning 6-2 against Buckfastleigh Rangers.
An SDFL trio were also involved in county cup clashes; Kingskerswell exiting the A&S Paving Intermediate Cup after losing to Bampton, WBB edging out Elmore 2nd XI in the Devon Senior Cup and Mount Gould narrowly missing out against South Zeal United in the same competition.
