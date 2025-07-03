KINGSBRIDGE Kingfishers claimed a first team gala victory in several years after earning the most points at the 2025 President’s Shield, held at Quayside Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 28.
This was the second edition of the event, following on from 2024 when Kingsbridge’s bright orange hats finished as runners-up.
However, on this occasion, there was to be no stopping Kingfishers’ young swimmers, who came from behind after the first handful of races to end up as the day’s champions.
The gala consists of 34 individual races and 10 relays, with five teams competing for five points in each event.
Kingfishers’ first individual winner was Lucas Quiggin in the 14 and under 100 Individual Medley. Also winning their races on the day were Lottie Taylor, Freddie Stathers, Chloe Morris, Toby Morris, Emily Baxter, Callum Weeks, Will Robinson, Louisa Wood, Layla Quiggin and Edna Gallego-Cooper.
Everyone who swam in a Kingfishers hat helped with the points scoring, with close battles behind first place and a handful of strong wins in the relay events.
KKSC were pleased to host guest clubs from across the region for the 2025 event, with Exmouth Swimming Club finishing in second place after coming fifth the previous year.
Caradon Swimming Club, based in East Cornwall, were third. Devonport Royal finished fourth, while a less experienced Kingfishers’ team made up of several new swimmers came in fifth.
The final race of the day was also the final ever race off of the original starting blocks that have been part of the furniture at Quayside Leisure Centre since the pool’s opening in 1998. Chloe Morris and Rory Lennon were the last Kingfishers to take a dive off the blocks which have served the club and almost 1000 members for the past 27 years.
Last month it was confirmed that after a successful Crowdfunder campaign, supported by Sport England, the club had raised a whopping £13,300.
The money will be spent on a full set of modern diving blocks, used for competitive racing starts, with £3000 leftover for the club to spend on further improving young swimmers’ racing experience.
Back to the racing and Chloe ended up winning the final event for her team, in her final home race as a Kingsbridge Kingfishers swimmer. She will continue in orange until the English Nationals, before joining one of the strongest clubs in the country at Millfield School.
The event was improved further with a brilliant atmosphere on poolside, with swimmers and supporters cheering on their team. Eight of the races were sponsored hot heats, with prizes donated by Costa Coffee, Anchor Sports, The Globe Inn Frogmore, Fika Coffee House, Wills Health, The Cove and Salcombe Sea Wear. KKSC won 3 out of the 8 hot heats.
KKSC have also recently competed in the Devon Development Gala, where they finished as the third most successful club in Devon. The competition - for swimmers who compete below regional level - saw many Kingfishers tackle longer distance races and a haul of medals won.
Next up for the club, more advanced swimmers will feature alongside the developing ones at the Devonport Sizzler Open Meet at Plymouth Life Centre on July 12 and 13. The season then ends with Chloe Morris going to Nationals in Sheffield at the end of the month.
Congratulations to involved for playing their part in this President’ Shield success.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.