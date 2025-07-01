KINGSBRIDGE CC openers James Westlake and Freddie Ford both notched a century in a 213-run win over South Devon at Marsh Road.
Ford top scored with 136 – 17 fours and a six – in Kingbridge’s 45-over total of 339 for three, Westlake hitting 103 to complete a third ton of the season.
Toby Goodman broke an opening stand of 192 by bowling Westlake 86 balls after he took guard.
Friend went on to add another 113 for the second wicket with James Fletcher (36) before Otty Yip (2-40) winkled him out.
Only three South Devon batters made it as far as double figures before they were bowled out in the 30th over for 126, Aaron Hammett (20), Mali Marshall (37) and Goodman (16).
Freddie Weir (5-36) reduced South Devon to 47-4 all by himself. Bhanu de Silva (3-20) accounted for what was left of the middle order.
Meanwhile, in the B Division, Ivybridge came off second best in the derby date with Plymstock, who sent them spinning to a seven-wicket defeat.
Plymstock held Ivybridge to 143 for nine, then knocked off the runs with more than 16 overs to spare.
Josh Zimmerman, the Ivybridge captain, said: “We lost to the better team on the day. The most disappointing thing was we didn't show anywhere near what we are capable of.”
Plymstock seamer Rob Cunningham (3-21) had Ivybridge labouring early on and it needed some dogged batting from Abraham Kopparambil (25) and Harry Solomon to hold the innings together.
Solomon made 46 off 104 balls – just three boundaries in there – and was the last man out in the final over.
Ivybridge did not get much change out of nine-over bowlers Mitch (2-18), Ian Whalley (2-25) or Tyrese Karelse (1-27).
Plymstock had a brief stumble at the start –they were 21 for two – but a stand of 78 for the third wicket between Karelse (43) and Tom Mitch smoothed a path to victory.
Mitch (43no) had Josh Sumner 22 yards away when he walloped Farzad Safi for six to win it.
As Ivybridge remain in fourth, Zimmerman is confident of getting back to winning ways, “We've bounced back every time we've lost this year, so there will be no panic. But we've got to do a lot better than this performance.”
Stoke Gabriel put 10 points between themselves and the division’s drop-zone with a two-wicket win over Bideford in a low-scoring affair.
Bideford appeared to be on the back foot at tea having been skittled out for a meagre 102.
The cricket boot was on the other foot after Stoke dipped from 61 for one to 70 for six – and it was down to the lower order to scrape together the remaining runs.
Bideford did well to get as far as 102 as they were 42 for six at one stage, largely due to a duffing-up by Stoke seamer Isaac Withington. He took four wickets for five runs given away across nine overs.
Veteran opener James Ford, who was held back down the order, made 14 and Steve Bond 12. Amazingly, Stoke gave away 42 extras, which included 29 wides.
Overseas pro Justin Pringle got Stoke up and running with 51 of the first 62 on the board. When he was second out the picture looked rosy from a Stoke perspective.
Losing five wickets for nine runs with Martin Stewart (4-18) changed the outlook considerably!
Small scores matter chasing low totals. Dan Duke (13) and Kai Horsburgh (10no) made vital contributions for Stoke.
