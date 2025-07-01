CORNWOOD 1st XI made it four wins on the spin in the Tolchards DCL Premier Division when they trounced Heathcoat by 96 runs.
It is a winning run that has taken the Wood up the rankings from eighth to fourth, and within 23 points of leaders Bradninch & Kentisbeare.
Skipper Elliott Staddon is less focused on the standings though, “We are just enjoying our cricket and will see where we end up.”
“At the start of the season I felt anyone could beat anyone, so a good run can soon change things.”
Cornwood’s top three of Ben Privett (74), Chris Parker (37) and Samarpit Joshi (60) drove the score along to 219 for three. Matt Skeemer (23) helped get the 50-over tally up to 260 for seven.
It's nice to see players like Ben Privett, who struggled for some form early season, getting going,” said Staddon
Joe Hancock (2-36) was Heathcoat’s most effective bowler. Jamie Drew (1-34 off 10) offered little to hit.
Heathcoat were all out for 164 with no one making more than Malcolm Cloete, who went in at 96 for six and scored 36. Next best was skipper Dylan Penberthy-Hutchings with 31.
Former Plymouth player Matt Witcher was the third of six victims spun out by Cornwood’s form bowler Lee Baker.
Baker’s six-for-23 bag was a personal best in the first team and took his tally for the season so far to 26 at less than 11 runs each.
Said Staddon: “Lee keeps doing his thing and getting better week on week.”
Meanwhile, Cornwood 2nd XI’s lead at the top of the C Division West has been slimmed down to five points after they lost by 73 runs to Teignmouth & Shaldon.
A derby win over Ipplepen moves Ashburton within five points with T&S firmly in the mix from third as well.
Robin Dart, the Cornwood captain, was not too concerned about slipping up.
“We are in the right place at the halfway stage – and it's going to be tight at the top,” said Dart. “We just need to take it week by week.”
Seamus McKenna’s run of form for T&S continued with 85 in their total of 259 all out. He has made 187 runs in his last three trips to the middle.
Ruben Minnaar (24) and Harrison Linnitt (22) made runs early; McKenna and Carl Woolnough (39) rescued them after a mini collapse from 73 for two to 79 for five, then Karl Blackburn biffed 46 late in the day.
Wickets didn’t come cheaply for the Wood. Harry Woolway (4-46) fared better than most.
Cornwood’s prospects were picked apart by Ahmad Amin, who took the first two wickets to fall and returned later to grab three more for match figures of five for 58.
Stanley Baker (39) fought back after the first setbacks– as did Josh Goodliffe (26), Will Sharp (33) and Jason Hall (32) after a slump to 75 for five.
There was just too much repair work to do. Hall was the last man out with the score on 186.
Reflecting on the way the match panned out, Dart said: “A good game of cricket that we ended up on the wrong side of.
“Teignmouth & Shaldon bowled well early which meant we probably started the chase a bit slowly.
“Players got themselves in but got out before they could really make a big score that would've helped us get close.”
Cornwood 3rd XI lost by 57 runs to Whitchurch Wayfarers in E Division West.
