BIGBURY GC’s 2025 Captain, Mick McNulty, was joined for his special day by 108 fellow golfers, writes Marlene Johnson.
As well as a 4BBB gents competition, there were fun activities to raise funds for the charities chosen by him and Mary Wilcox, the ladies captain.
They were both delighted at the £1,500 raised on the day and Mick and Mary were extremely thankful for the numerous prizes that were generously donated.
Mick certainly enjoyed his sunny Captain’s Day and had so many people to thank for all the help he was given throughout the day.
Included on this list was Sam, the club’s professional. For a donation to the charity fund, all 108 competitors were able to take on Sam with a drive on the 17th hole.
He was beaten by 12 players who were put into a winners draw. Paul Weedon was the lucky player who won a donated prize for a 4-ball voucher at Lanhydrock Golf Club.
The main event for the day was the 4BBB competition, which proved to be very closely contested. The winners, with an excellent 48 points, were Fred Nurse and Phil Sexton.
In second place with just one point less, were Aneesh Palmer and Chris Boulton, and in third place with 46 points, again just one point less, were Roy Mitchell and James Keetley.
In closing the day, Mick again thanked everyone who had joined him with a vote of thanks to Maggs, H and Tina for all their work throughout the day.
It was an especially good few days for Fred Nurse as only 48 hours before his Captain’s Day win, he played in the Men’s Wednesday Stableford and lifted the Seniors Olympic Trophy with an excellent 41 Stableford points.
Mick McNulty is pictured centrally, accompanied by the day’s winners.
