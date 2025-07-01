SEAN Adderley becomes the second player this summer to switch Brixham AFC for Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police.
Adderley, along with Reece Somers, has signed for the Bees having helped Brixham to promotion last term. The former made 25 appearances for the club last term, contributing five goals in that period and he proved to be a very versatile figure.
The Fishermen finished third in the Western League and won the playoffs to make their way up to the Southern League, two levels above where Stoke play their football.
This is a real statement of intent from joint managers Sam Biscoe and Matt Hayden as they look to make a difference at the summit of a very difficult division.
Supporters certainly agreed as well, comments coming in labelling Adderley as “another mint signing” and “a player and a half, that.”
The club wrote on social media that “Sam & Matt are over the moon to have such a talent join the squad. He is a real leader, a great role model to others and a great bloke.”
Adderley himself, speaking to the club’s media on Saturday, June 28, had this to say. “Absolutely delighted to have signed for SG&TP! The set up is fantastic and I’m looking forward to the season ahead. Sam and Matt have been really welcoming so far and it was great to train for the first time with the lads this week. Can’t wait to get going with our first preseason game next Saturday!”
That first pre-season game in questions sees Stoke Gabriel visit Millbrook AFC at their Jenkins Park home on July 5, before they head to Elmore FC on the following Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.