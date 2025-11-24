The first half started with Paignton on the attack and once again Kings poor exiting cost them dear. A poor clearance kick saw Paignton attack, Kings were penalised, and the home side elected to take a lineout rather the three points that were on offer. A good lineout drive and Paignton were on the scoreboard. Paignton’s fly half was the game’s most influential player and from one of his spiralling kicks Kings dropped the ball allowing Paignton to pick up and run through to score. Another lost ball in contact and Paignton were over again to extend their lead further. Kings tried to respond and went close but for a dropped pass might well have been over. Not letting up Paignton secured their bonus point try after another poor lineout from Kings gave away ball and were made to pay leaving the half time score 28-0.