Torquay RFC 10 Kingsbridge RFC 20
KINGSBRIDGE RFC secured what looked like a comfortable 10-20 win over local rivals Torquay, coach Joel Caddy keeping faith with the same squad after last week’s win.
That being said, when they look back at the game, they will rue not securing the try bonus point. Too many scoring chances were not taken, although the heavy underfoot conditions didn’t make things easy.
Overall, the performance built on the previous week’s victory. Again, the pack gave them a platform to dominate the game, which they did with both possession and territory.
Torquay, who are no pushovers, were always in the hunt and looked dangerous when they had the ball. However, Kings were quicker, smarter and defensively sound with Tom and Jack Winzer standing tall.
Kings were on the attack from the start and were dominating play, only for sound defence from the Tics to keep them at bay.
Eventually, a clever lineout close to Torquay’s line saw Shute take the ball at the front and pass on to Simons to barrel his way over.
Kings were now in control of the game with scrum half Joe Banfield keeping the Torquay back row occupied with some sniping runs.
Pressure on Torquay started to take effect, and they were continuously getting penalised as they tried to stop King’s attacks. From one, Stu Harris took a quick tap and go and forced his way over. George Banfield converting.
Some poor exit kicking allowed Torquay to counter and force themselves, almost for the first time, into Kings’ twenty-two. Securing the lineout, they caught and drove to get on the scoreboard with a try, leaving the half time score 5-12.
Kingsbridge kept that momentum in the second half and, after another metre-gaining break, one of many by Henry Rich, the ball was sped out to Baldry, who outpaced the defence to score.
Kings were rocked back for a period as the industrious Will Haddy left the field with a shoulder injury but kept the scoreboard ticking over with a George Banfield penalty.
Torquay came back into the game as Kings’ changes in the front row took time to settle and were on the backfoot for the first time in the game. The game slowed as the conditions took their hold and Kings lost some of the decisiveness of the first half.
Torquay came back with a late try after Kings were made to pay after a high tackle yellow card saw them run out of defenders. Kings held on to their lead to record a 10-20 victory.
Although a good morale boosting win, the feeling was they could and should have scored more to make the victory more comfortable.
This result leaves Kingsbridge RFC in fifth and Torquay in seventh with just three points separating the pair.
Despite the inclement weather experienced in the days prior up and down the country, five of the six games in this division went ahead. St Ives’ visit to Barnstaple IIs was the only one to fall by the wayside.
Elsewhere, Paignton ran away with it in the second-half to beat Newton Abbot 52-24, Redruth IIs and Truro won at home against Saltash and Penryn respectively and Wiveliscombe prevailed by a single point at Plymstock Oaks.
