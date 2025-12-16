COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Kingsbridge RFC 27 Barnstaple 2nd XV 24
WHAT A game, what a watch! A truly brave performance from Kingsbridge RFC 1st XV saw them defeat mid-table rivals Barnstaple 2nd XV 27-24 in the most entertaining game of their season so far.
Reduced to 12 men for a period, and playing the last twenty minutes switching between 13 and 14 players, the referee deemed Kings to be transgressing constantly, handing out yellow cards as if he were Santa on Christmas day.
Kings’ defence against a quality set of backs from Barnstaple was truly outstanding, difficult to single out individuals after such a strong team performance but Jack Winzer and Toby Redwood deserve special mention.
The game started at an electrifying pace as both teams looked to make early in-roads.
Kings pressed hard and were nearly over as a fine break by Tom Winzer, with Stu Harris on hand, took them close.
Keeping the pressure on, Kings were rewarded by quick thinking from Harris which saw him dive over from a quickly taken penalty. Barnstaple recovered well and were soon on the attack, resulting in a try out wide, which was converted to take them into the lead.
Kings were back immediately as a drop from the kick-off resulted in the alert Canevali kicking on and racing through to touch down. Banfield adding the extra.
Kings, keeping pressure on, went further ahead after a great turnover from Jack Winzer saw George Banfield strike a wonderful 50:22 kick deep into Barnstaple twenty-two. From the resulting lineout, Redwood drove on and quick recycled ball put Tom Winzer over.
The last ten minutes of the half saw Kings start to fall foul of the referee and from a series of penalties, Barnstaple edged close to Kings line, eventually scoring to leave the half-time score 17-12.
The second half was all about Kings’ heart and collective will as they withstood a Barnstaple onslaught.
Bringing on two hefty replacements, the visitors piled on the pressure and were constantly looking as if they would overpower Kings. But a fabulous break out by Harris, a constant threat throughout the game, saw him kick on and chase from Kings twenty-two, nearly touching down, but it was skipper Henry Rich who was in support to claim the glory. Banfield converting.
Kings followed up with what proved to be a great decision by Rich as he elected to take a shot at goal rather than go for territory, George Banfield slotting a wonderful penalty from long distance to take Kings into a fifteen-point lead.
A lead that Barnstaple couldn’t pull back as Kings dug deep to hold out to the end whilst constantly losing players to the bin.
Barnstaple came back with two late tries but the Banfield penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.
A hugely satisfying win for Kings, now boasting a three-win run and climbing to fifth in the table.
Barnstaple are left in seventh meanwhile with Newton Abbot RFC taking sixth thanks to their narrow 36-33 victory over Penryn.
Elsewhere, Paignton won 55-17 against Plymstock Oaks, Truro prevailed away at Saltash and there were home victories for St Ives and Wiveliscombe, over Redruth IIs and Torquay Athletic respectively.
