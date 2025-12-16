Salcombe RFC 24 Tamar Saracens 21
SALCOMBE RFC were determined to turn things around this weekend and get back to winning ways, and their intent was clear from the opening whistle.
The fast start and hard defensive edge the side have been striving for all season were again on display as, receiving the kick-off, Salcombe immediately dominated the collisions and tackles.
Their early pressure paid dividends with two tries in quick succession.
Captain Jay Hannaford opened the scoring before hooker Toby Woods powered over shortly afterwards. Adam Squire calmly added the extras for both.
Continued Salcombe pressure forced Tamar into conceding a penalty directly in front of the posts, allowing Salcombe to extend their lead and head into half-time 17–0 ahead.
It proved to be a game of two halves. Salcombe were unable to have things entirely their own way after the break as Tamar’s sizeable pack began to impose themselves on the contest.
Three unanswered converted tries swung the momentum, and with 10 minutes remaining Salcombe suddenly found themselves trailing and searching for a way back into the game.
Enter Tom Harvey. Showing tremendous determination, Harvey used his trademark “go-go Gadget” reach to stretch through contact and dot the ball down for a crucial try.
With the final kick of the game the extras were narrowly added by Squire, meaning Tamar Saracens left with a well-deserved losing bonus point after pushing the Crabs all the way to the final whistle.
Man of the match went to John Squire for his all-round control of the game.
Post-match, head coach Sam Dod summed up the drama of the afternoon: “When my heart rate comes down past 190, I’ll let you know.
“Coaching is NOT for the faint-hearted, but this is the best birthday present.”
The team would like to thank the bar staff and the Victoria Inn for their excellent post-match hospitality. Salcombe now look forward to a weekend off before Christmas, ahead of the Boxing Day bash.
Comments
