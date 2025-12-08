KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Ladies fist Team ended 2025 on a high with a confident win Over Teign 2s.
K&S 1st XI closed out the first half of their season in style, securing a 3–0 victory away to Teign Ladies 2s on Saturday, December 13, in challenging, blustery conditions. Having said that, at least the sun came out for the majority of the game.
The early stages saw Kingsbridge & Salcombe take time to settle, but once they found their rhythm and passing triangles the game began to flow.
Two minutes before half-time, Violet’s clever play forced a Teign defender into a foot foul, earning a penalty corner. Amy’s slick push-out set up Julia for a blazing strike from the top of the D, which clipped the backboard to give KS a 1–0 lead at the break.
The second half was dominated by KS’ attacking pressure and fluid passing. The backline of Debbie, Tess, Amy, and Freya moved the ball confidently into wide channels, creating space and options forward, while JL stood strong in goal to maintain another clean sheet.
Charley’s accurate pass to Hannah provided the second goal with the latter then driving into the D and finding Violet on the penalty spot for a composed finish past the keeper.
KS’ third goal showcased teamwork and persistence. Laura and Budge’s standout tackles disrupted Teign’s momentum, and a turnover at halfway led to Julia firing into the D. Maddie timed her run perfectly, nudging the ball into the bottom corner to seal the win.
Kingsbridge and Salcombe 1st team now head into the Christmas break sitting second in the league, ready to push for more victories in 2026.
KSHC would like to thank the umpires and The Creeks End for sponsoring the match teas.
Meanwhile, Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2nd team travelled to Totnes at the weekend for their final fixture before the Christmas break, facing a well-drilled Ashmoor side sitting firmly in the league’s top four.
Despite the tough opposition, Kingsbridge began brightly, linking up well with sharp passing and strong teamwork.
Ashmoor’s pace and control on the ball soon became clear, but Kingsbridge’s defence rose to the challenge.
Mel and Charlotte worked superbly together at the back, breaking down attacks and keeping the hosts at bay for long spells. Goalkeeper Sophie delivered an outstanding performance, pulling off a string of excellent saves that prevented the scoreline from climbing even higher.
There were moments of misfortune for Kingsbridge, including a few slips on the wet surface—Darcey taking a tumble before a short corner was awarded against her for a back-stick challenge. Late in the match, Julie, who had played excellently throughout, was forced off after a fall that left her with a hip injury.
Kingsbridge still produced some impressive passages of play on the wings and up front, but Ashmoor’s strength and speed proved decisive as they finished with a 6–0 win.
Player of the match deservedly went to Sophie for her superb goalkeeping display.
Despite the defeat, Kingsbridge & Salcombe can be proud of their progress this season. Their continued improvement from last year is clear, and they now head into a well-earned break before returning refreshed in the New Year.
