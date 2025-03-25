KSHC 1s 1-8 Plymouth University 1s
ON Saturday, March 22, KS 1s travelled to Plymouth to play their University 1s. With results not going their way over the past weeks, this was an all-or-nothing game.
The match started quickly with a fast break through the middle of the pitch from the Uni side and an accurate shot put KS 1-0 down. KS responded quickly with a spell of solid possession and territory, yet they conceded their second goal soon after 1st, from an unfortunate penalty corner.
KS's energy and tempo moving the ball quickly up-field, resulting in a skillful break from Laura Kerly who beat several defenders and slotted the ball past the goalie. With the score at 2-1, the game felt on.
Frustratingly though, KS conceded 2 more goals before halftime, despite excellent execution of the defensive press to pile on the pressure and gain many a turnover. First-half efforts took their toll as Plymouth added four more in the second and this wasn’t the relegation that KS wanted, as relegation was now confirmed.
KSHC 2s 0-6 Newton Abbot
This week KS 2s played at home against a Newton Abbot 1s that have runaway the league.
As a result, it was mainly about fun for the KS team (pictured) who started strong, stealing possession from Newton’s first pushback.
Positive attitudes were on display across the pitch from KS, Freya P, Mel and JL Marlin being tied for player of the match showing how committed the whole group was.
Newton led 4-0 at the break and they scored two more in the second half and despite them being a strong opponent, there was plenty of play in their defensive areas.
Thanks, as always, go to to Roger and Tim for umpiring and to the Creeks End Pub for providing the teas.