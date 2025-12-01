COUNTIES THREE DEVON SOUTH & WEST DIVISION
Salcombe RFC 0 Brixham RFC 2nd XV 25
IT IS always a bitter pill to swallow being beaten to nil at home, and league leaders Brixham II showed exactly why they sit at the top of the table when they overcame Salcombe RFC this weekend, reports Dan Sinnott.
However, despite the scoreline, Salcombe are able to take some valuable lessons from the match. Against a team that have dismantled opponents by as many as 92 points this season, there is a kind of moral victory to be taken, this was the fixture in which Brixham recorded their lowest points tally.
A hard and fast Salcombe defence stifled much of the attacking play. Throughout the game, the hosts battled relentlessly and made Brixham fight for every metre gained.
The determination and work rate on display were clear for all to see and will form a solid base to build on going forward.
Salcombe sit fifth after this defeat having won four and lost four to date.
Elsewhere in the division, Plympton Victoria’s search for a maiden victory goes on as they fell 29-0 to Totnes whilst Plymouth Argaum won away at Plymstock Oaks II and Old Technicians were edged out at home by Tamar Saracens.
Looking ahead for Salcombe and they will turn their attentions to next week’s fixture against Totnes, where they will seek to rectify some of the recurring issues that have affected them in recent games.
It is also an opportunity to bring home some silverware, with the 5 Handle Cup up for grabs.
The Crabs will be hoping for strong travelling support as they go in search of a positive result. The team would like to thank the club bar staff and the Victoria Inn for their excellent post-match hospitality.
Photography by Alan Thomas.
