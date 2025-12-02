FOOTBALL teams up and down the county have taken the decision to ban the use of micro shin pads following a horrific injury sustained by an Ilfracombe Town player.
Ilfracombe were leading 1-0 away at Bridport FC in the SW Peninsula League Premier East when the game had to be abandoned on Saturday, November 15.
The club announced later that day that Riley Malin’s injury was a double leg break and a ripple wave has followed through the footballing community, both locally and further afield.
A lot of sympathy and well-wishes have poured in of course but as well as that, there is a call for micro shin pads to be banned altogether.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ilfracombe were the first team to make this decision and then the likes of Bude FC, Dobwalls FC and Bridport followed suit.
Ilfracombe wrote on social media: “Following the events that took place at Bridport FC on Saturday 15th November 2025, Ilfracombe Town Football Club is implementing an immediate and non-negotiable ban on the use of micro shin pads across all age groups and squads, from youth teams through to senior teams.
“This decision has been made in the interest of player safety and welfare, and to ensure that all players are equipped with protective gear that meets required safety standards. Effective immediately.”
The Peninsula League then wrote to The FA on the matter, imploring clubs to “review policies regarding micro shin pads” in the meantime.
Phil Hiscox, the league’s secretary, had this to say to the Mid-Devon Advertiser: “The league was shocked to see the injury of the Ilfracombe player recently and have raised concerns with The FA that the laws of the game don’t go far enough as they allow players to wear shin pads that offer too little protection.
“We would like the authorities to regulate that players must wear pads of approved design & size, but in the short term we want players to be aware that wearing micro-pads increases the risk of serious injury, as the recent event clearly demonstrates.”
Since their original statement and decision, Ilfracombe have provided updates and also released a video in which the club chairman Nick Jupp thanked all the clubs, individually and by name, who have followed suit. The video was over four and a half minutes, showing just how many have done so.
One such club is Buckland Athletic of the Western League, who made their decision public on social media on Monday, November 24. They rounded off matters saying, “The club will be taking a zero tolerance approach on this matter.”
Equally, their 1st XI manager, Matt Cusack, was very clear with his views.
Micro shin pads “aren’t functional and are being used for more aesthetic purposes. I would therefore support any ban.”
There is a JustGiving page going for Riley, set up by the Ilfracome chairman Nick, which is targeting £1,000. At the time of writing, they are 2/3 of the way towards that goal figure already.
Whilst everyone would obviously rather this incident had been avoided, the collective spirit of the footballing community in the days and weeks since the injury has been great to see. Everyone wishes Riley a speedy recovery.
