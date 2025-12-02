DARTMOUTH
THERE is nothing like the multiplying of scores in a Waltz to make you feel better about your game and ladies on both of the Dartmouth Golf Club courses enjoyed the results.
On the Championship course, the majority of players made hay on the front nine, where scores were either tripled or doubled. Even taking into account the lack of multiplication on the final holes, the scores on the back nine were pretty dire, with many blobs and just the occasional birdie.
Conditions couldn’t be blamed as it was like millionaire’s golf, with blue skies and the course in excellent condition.
The final results were close with Chris Mushens in first on 55 points, Chris Mayer in second on 54 points and Jan Cousins in third on 51 points.
Despite playing a slightly reduced course, the Dartmouth Course ladies made much better use of the scoring system, with the sixth hole producing 12 points for all players, compensating for the nemesis of the tricky fourth which gave zero points. Barbara Dally was first with 62 points - 24 of these from just two holes! - and Sharon Jones second with 53.
The men took a similar view on scores, playing a Midweek 1-2-3 Team Stableford. With this format, dovetailing is essential to avoid three good scores on a hole when only one will count or, more critically, ensuring that everybody scores on a three score hole.
Only one team fell foul of the “nul points” scenario but, interestingly, even the top teams had at least one three score hole without three scores on the card.
The final result gave clear winners, with close scores for second and third.
Steve Atkins, Kevin Eighteen, Rob Knight & John Thompson prevailed on 81 points, ahead of John Cousins, Tim Cronin, John Garner & Barrie O’Shea (77pts) and Jordan Bartholomew, Andrew Davis, Steve Fox & Jonathon Pearce (76pts).
It was round two of the Men’s Winter League on Saturday. There isn’t often a back nine start but that was needed to allow the greenkeepers time to finish work on the course following heavy overnight rain.
Although all players had been advised of this, Edd Mitchell was without his partner as the tee time approached. Matt Young had been on the practice green with Edd minutes earlier but was now missing and had to be retrieved from the first tee by the Lady Captain with minutes to spare. It wasn’t surprising that he didn’t score on that hole!
In spite of the very wet conditions, the scores were good and three teams shared the winning score of 42 points, separated by count back, Malcolm Barrett & Ian Black in first, followed by Brian Mushens & Gary Bonser and then Edd Mitchell & Matt Young.
There was one good score in the Mixed Stableford running alongside the Winter League. Rob Knight used his first nine to warm up nicely with 18 points and then consolidated his position with a 22 point second nine for a 40-point total, leaving the rest of the field trailing in his wake.
Barrie O’Shea and Steve Blackie were the closest challengers with 34 points apiece.
It’s been a big week for Jake Servan-Smalley, who qualified for Finals Week in the Junior European Open, which was held in Spain in association with Sky Sports.
Although Jake didn’t make the cut, it was a tremendous learning experience and gave him plenty to work on for his future.game. Jake is pictured here on the first tee with his caddy Dartmouth Pro, Matt Handley.
THURLESTONE
Thurlestone ladies had a lovely start for their Texas scramble competition on Wednesday, November 26.
Thirty three ladies went out in bright sunshine and the best score came from Claire Guard, Kaz Phillips, Nikki Smith with nett 60. Second were the team of Heather Spencer, Mary Swan and Fiona Turner with 61, and third were Sue Esplin, Katherine Lawrence and Barbara Smith with 63. There were just four birdie twos scored.
The midweek stableford competition on Thursday, November 27, had 52 competitors signed up but due to the rain and winds only 37 went out. The winner was Mason Seward with 36 points from three on 31 points which had to be separated by countback.
This put Martin Beschloss in second place with Craig Blount third and Roger Kendall fourth. There were just three birdie twos from Craig Blount, Geoff Martin and Mason Seward , congratulations to them.
On Sunday there were 26 pairs entered for the American Foursomes Competition and the winners were Ashley Crow & Daniel Cunningham with 42 points. They also scored three birdie twos on the 1st, 5th, and 13th holes. In second place were Tony Adams and Mark Drew with 40 points and third were Wilf Cunningham and Ashley Pigott also with 40 points.
There was a Christmas Coffee Morning on 1st December 10.00am -2pm held in the club lounge. This was organised by Joan Booth and Jane Mahood and there were stalls with a variety of Christmas items on sale. Jane has told me that there will be Christmas Tree Baubles for sale if you are still looking to purchase one for our Secret Santa on December 15.
The fair was opened at 10.00 with children from Thurlestone Primary school singing carols (as pictured). A raffle was held in support of Kingsbridge Care Hub.
