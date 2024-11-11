KS 1s v Teign 1s
KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Hockey Club faced top-of-the-league opposition Teign in a challenging away game, fielding only 11 players.
The opposition came out strong and scored several goals early on. Despite this, KS remained determined and worked hard as a team.
Though the final score of 9-0 wasn’t in their favour, the visitors didn’t concede for the first 20 minutes of the second half in a resolute showing.
Player of the match votes went to Fi Douglas, Natalie Lake, Lisa Ansell Hannah Cox but just pipping it was Rachel Booton, by one vote.
KS 2s v Torbay 1s
THE KS 2s put forth an impressive effort in a challenging match against Torbay 1s but were ultimately beaten by the same score as the KS 1s.
Teamwork was at the fore and Sophie in goal was persistent throughout the match. This was evident as most of the goals came from a second or third rebound, regularly keeping the ball out and not afraid to pull of a diving save here or there.
Whilst the score tells one story, defensive displays from Mel and co tell another and even garnered praise from the opponents after the match.
At halftime, the score stood at 4-0 and KS stuck to their guns, moving the ball fluidly and showing good control.
Violet, Nicky and Carina were just some of the players to display energy and power in the KS team.
Mel C was named as the Player of the Match and on the results front, it was a weekend to forget for both teams.