KS 1s 4-2 Ocean City 1s
THE spectators flooded the pitch to support Kingsbridge and Salcombe Hockey Club 1’s on an autumn morning at the beginning of November.
KS started strong and took the game to Ocean City who did not look as ready as KS. The first goal came from a short corner. The ball was injected by Lisa BB to the top of the D, which was slipped to Rachel B on the left, her shot was saved but pounced upon by Lisa to open the scoring for KS.
Ocean City fired back and forced Ellie into some impressive saves but Islay’s strength paid off at the other end, Charlotte slotting home a second.
A great team goal followed with Islay on hand to round it off thanks to a strong passing game.
At half-time, KS were 3-1 up but knew that Ocean City were not going to settle for a loss and would come out strong in the second half.
Hannah was on top form and was intercepting passes and giving long balls into space. Laura meanwhile had a number of efforts on goal and was finally awarded with a goal towards the end of the match.
The match ended 4-2 to KS with another three points in the bag. There were Player of the Match votes spread around but Islay ran away with it in the end.
KS 2s 1-4 Ocean City 2s
KS 2s travelled to Marjon University for their clash with Ocean City 2s and weren’t quite as successful as the 1st team.
Violet Moore helped push the game forward from centre-half, working really hard in the middle and creating a number of opportunities in the final third.
Within the first 10 minutes of the game, Ocean City took the lead but KS were determined to keep their heads up.
Emma Wood quickly responded with an equaliser, having already been a threat at both ends whilst Sam Webb was like the flash in the way that she covered the ground.
Down 2-1 at halftime, Kingsbridge were confident in the match and in themselves, enjoying the game as there was so much back and forth.
In spite of a number of noteworthy performances on the KS side, the game ended 4-1 for Ocean City after they scored two last-gasp goals to emphasise their lead.
A lot of fun was had regardless of the results and the umpire went out of his way to describe the team as a beautiful team full of respect and kindness, which is what it is all about. Carina was named as the Player of the Match.