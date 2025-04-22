KINGSBRIDGE Town Bowling Club opened their green for their 108th season last Wednesday at Eastern Backway.
President Keith Baston delivered the opening ceremonial bowl and declared the green open.
Town only play friendlies, the first of which will be a visit to near neighbours Kingsbridge Park on Monday, May 19, followed by an away match at Buckfastleigh on Saturday, May 24.
The first home match will be on Sunday, June 1 when Teignmouth Den will be the visitors at the Kingsbridge green.
There will be practice roll ups at 2pm on every Saturday until May 17. Club Nights are held every Wednesday evening at 6pm and anyone interested in playing will be made most welcome at any of the above events. All they ask is that flat shoes are worn as they will provide the bowls and any other necessary equipment.
Last Friday, Town held a quiz night which was organised by Sandra and Keith Brayne. Sandra was the quizmaster in her inimitable style and the scores were recorded by Keith.
There was a wide range of questions ranging from quite easy to downright impossible and the evening was enjoyed by all. The eventual winners were a team led by Club Chairman Ray Lancaster who thanked Sandra and Keith for their efforts in making the evening a success.
Congratulations go to Ray and co for their quizzing victory.
Information regarding the club including parking details is to be found on our website at kingsbridgetownbowlingclub.org
Attached is a picture of President Keith Baston opening the green and throwing down the first bowl.