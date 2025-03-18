KSHC 1s 1-3 Tavistock & Launceston 1s
KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe 1s hosted Tavistock on a bright and breezy day, knowing a win was there for the taking.
Other results in the league that day meant a win was also important for the team’s chances of avoiding league relegation.
The match began with a bang, K&S opening their scoring following a shot from Laura from the top of the D within the first minute. Spirits were as high as the tempo of their play. The defence were working well to pressure the Tavistock players on the ball which meant lots of turnovers were won.
At the start of the second half, one of many penalty corners led to a second K&S goal but this was frustratingly ruled out.
In response, Tavistock grew into the game and pulled a goal back to tie up the score. Shortly after, they beat the defensive line to take the lead and with K&S pushing for an equaliser late on, even subbing off goalkeeper Ellie, they were caught out and conceded a third.
With one match to secure their position in the league for next season, it goes down to the wire in their final match of the season against Plymouth University next week. Hannah was named as player of the match for her fabulous defending.
KSHC 2s 5-1 Devonport Services 3s
Julie Lee was incredible for the K&S 2s, her running and effort were unmatched and she was rewarded with a goal in this victory.
Perhaps the star of the show was Emma Wood who was on another level, striking home a hat-trick this week.
As good as the play was at that end of the pitch, the defending was also superb at the other which is needed to win these games.
The game finished 5-1 to K&S 2s with Julie and Emma getting player of the match votes.