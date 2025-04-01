ASHMOOR Men's 1st team hosted Chichester at their Totnes base for their final National League match of the 2024/25 season. Defender Lewis Hammett was unavailable, as were forwards Fletch Naisbett-Jones and Charlie Brownlow.
It was an even battle between two quality teams right from the first whistle. Ashmoor applied some early pressure but didn't test Chris Bristow in the Chichester goal, and Jack Dinnie had to be out fast to deny the away side from a penalty corner in the second quarter.
Ashmoor played some controlled hockey from defence through midfield but couldn't gain the cutting edge in the shooting circle, with Chichester creating the best open play chance with a neat deflection which goalkeeper Paddy Walton was equal to for Ashmoor.
The home side thought they had taken the lead when the marauding Sol Bloomfield won the ball off a Chichester defender and rifled in a shot which Bristow was unable to keep out. However, to the disappointment of the large Mother's Day crowd the goal was ruled out for a body infringement.
Minutes later insult was added to injury when Ashmoor's defence were caught out and Chichester punished them to take the lead.
Fortunately, Bloomfield who earned the Pallex Player of the Match for his heroics, had other ideas. His solo run and burst through the heart of the Chichester defence created another chance for the teenager, and when he buried his shot this time the goal stood.
As the last ten minutes of the league season approached, and with third place up for grabs Chichester won a fortunate penalty corner, and this time the Ashmoor defence couldn't keep out the powerful drag flick. Ashmoor rallied and went in search of an equaliser but it wasn't to be and they ran out of time.